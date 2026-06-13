Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Pulled from game Saturday

Ramirez (undisclosed) was removed from Saturday's tilt against Detroit in the sixth inning, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

It's not immediately clear why Ramirez was removed, but he fouled out during a plate appearance in the bottom of the fifth inning and was pulled for a defensive substitute in the top of the sixth. His removal is the continuation of a brutal day for the Guardians, who earlier lost outfielders Chase DeLauter (ribs) and Angel Martinez (foot) due to injuries. Cleveland has consequently had to shuffle around players on defense -- Daniel Schneemann is playing third base, Kyle Manzardo has entered at first base, Steven Kwan has taken over in center field and Rhys Hoskins is in left field for his first appearance in the outfield since 2018.