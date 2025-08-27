Ramirez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.

The Guardians are leaving Ramirez out of the starting nine for just the fourth occasion all season and for the first time since June 27. Ramirez's absence appears to be little more than a routine breather, as the Guardians are closing out the series with a day game after a night game before beginning a stretch of 17 games in 17 days following Thursday's off day.