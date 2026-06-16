Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Undergoes surgery, out 5-7 weeks

Ramirez underwent surgery to address the hamate bone fracture in his left hand Tuesday and is expected to be sidelined 5-to-7 weeks, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

The veteran third baseman sustained the injury over the weekend against the Tigers and will now be sidelined through the All-Star break. Ramirez hasn't produced as his usual self this season with just 10 homers and a .757 OPS through 72 games this year, though his 24 stolen bases did put him on pace for a career high, at least, prior to the injury.