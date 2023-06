Bell went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Padres.

Bell has homered in consecutive contests, and three of his six long balls on the season have come since May 31. The missing power has been a bit of an oddity for Bell -- he's slugged lower than .400 just once in his first seven major-league seasons, but he's at just .392 this year. The first baseman is also batting just .241 with 31 RBI, 14 runs scored and 14 doubles over 60 games.