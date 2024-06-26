Naylor is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

The lefty-hitting Naylor took a seat in Tuesday's 10-8 win while southpaw Cade Povich was on the bump, but Naylor's absence Wednesday is more conspicuous against Baltimore right-hander Grayson Rodriguez. Naylor could be nursing an unspecified injury, but the Guardians have yet to provide any official confirmation on that front. Jhonkensy Noel was called up from Triple-A Columbus and will enter the lineup at first base Wednesday in place of Naylor.