Naylor went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Marlins.

Naylor went deep for a third straight game and is up to four homers through 19 games. He's hit safely in nine of the last 10 games, batting .368 with seven extra-base hits, 10 RBI and seven runs scored during that stretch.

