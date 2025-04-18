Naylor went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Marlins.
Naylor went deep for a third straight game and is up to four homers through 19 games. He's hit safely in nine of the last 10 games, batting .368 with seven extra-base hits, 10 RBI and seven runs scored during that stretch.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Naylor: Cracks solo shot against Miami•
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Naylor: Nabs fourth steal in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Naylor: Three hits, homer in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Naylor: On base five times•
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Naylor: Hits in three straight•
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Naylor: Hit streak at eight games•