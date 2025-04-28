Naylor went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 6-4 win over Atlanta.

Naylor knocked in two runs with a seventh-inning double a half an inning after Atlanta trimmed the Diamondbacks' lead to 4-3. The insurance scores came in handy. The three-hit effort followed a stretch during which Naylor went 1-for-15 during Arizona's four-game losing streak.