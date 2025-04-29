Naylor is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mets.
It's the first day off this season for Naylor, who has slashed .318/.388/.505 with four home runs over his first 28 contests in 2025. Pavin Smith is at first base and batting seventh in the series opener.
