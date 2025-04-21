Naylor went 3-for-5 with two RBI in Sunday's 3-2 extra-innings win over the Cubs.

Naylor delivered the Diamondbacks' first run in the third inning then the winning run in the 11th. This was the ninth multi-hit effort in 22 games played for Naylor, who is batting .333/.406/.954 with 10 extra-base hits, 15 RBI, four steals and 14 runs scored.