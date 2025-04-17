Naylor went 1-for-3 with one walk, a solo homer and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Marlins.

Naylor got the Diamondbacks on the board in the second inning, when he took Max Meyer deep to center field for a 398-foot solo homer. Naylor has logged solo home runs in back-to-back games and has three long shots and six RBI over his last six outings.