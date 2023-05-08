Naylor is not in the starting lineup Monday versus the Tigers, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Naylor will take a seat Monday as the Guardians start their three-game series with the Tigers. Since the beginning of May, Naylor has gone 4-for-24 from the plate, notching two doubles, four RBI and a run scored while striking out eight times over six contests. David Fry will draw the start at first base and bat fifth in the series opener with Detroit.