Naylor went 3-for-4 with a double, one RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Red Sox.

Naylor has gone 14-for-26 (.538) with a home run, six doubles and 11 RBI since May 30. He had a rough stretch in April, but he's been fairly reliable since, a rare source of consistency in the Guardians' soft-hitting lineup. The first baseman has a .270/.324/.459 slash line with eight home runs, four stolen bases, 43 RBI, 20 run scored and 11 doubles through 53 games.