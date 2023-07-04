Naylor is expected to undergo further evaluation on his right wrist Tuesday, P.J. Ziegler of Fox 8 reports.

Naylor appeared to be in discomfort while at the dish during Monday's game against Atlanta, but he managed to talk his way into staying in the contest after receiving a visit from his manager and the team trainer. After the game, skipper Terry Francona noted that Naylor will undergo imaging on his right wrist to determine the severity of the issue. The team should know more about his status moving forward once the scans come back.