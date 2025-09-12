Brito will be sidelined for 8-to-12 weeks after undergoing surgery to repair his left hamstring, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Brito came into spring training with a chance to win the Guardians' second-base job, but he spent all season in the minors and was limited to only 24 games at Triple-A Columbus due to thumb and now hamstring surgeries. The 23-year-old should report to spring training without any restrictions.