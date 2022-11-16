McCarty was designated for assignment by the Guardians on Tuesday.
McCarty made his big-league debut last season but won't retain his spot on the 40-man roster through the offseason. The 27-year-old had a 4.54 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 26:13 K:BB across 37.2 innings.
