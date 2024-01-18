McCarty signed with the CTBC Brothers of the Chinese Professional Baseball League on Tuesday.
McCarty hasn't pitched since 2022, and he'll now look to create a name for himself overseas after five seasons of affiliated ball. The 28-year-old lefty posted a 4.54 ERA and 1.33 WHIP in 37.2 innings with the Guardians in 2022.
More News
-
Guardians' Kirk McCarty: DFA'd by Cleveland•
-
Guardians' Kirk McCarty: Dealt loss Monday•
-
Guardians' Kirk McCarty: Snags win in marathon nightcap•
-
Guardians' Kirk McCarty: Tosses 3.1 innings in relief win•
-
Guardians' Kirk McCarty: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Guardians' Kirk McCarty: Optioned to Columbus•