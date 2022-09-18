McCarty (4-2) allowed an unearned run on two hits and a walk while striking out three over three innings to earn the win in extra innings over the Twins in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

McCarty was the last man up in the Guardians' bullpen, pitching the 13th through 15th innings. The lone run he allowed came on a Nick Gordon sacrifice fly in the 13th, but Amed Rosario tied the game with an RBI single and then forced an error for the walkoff in the 15th. Through four outings in September, McCarty's covered 9.1 innings, allowing just two runs (one earned) on six hits and three walks. The southpaw has a 4.55 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 21:12 K:BB through 31.2 innings this season, but he appears on track to finish the year in good form.