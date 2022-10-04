McCarty (4-3) allowed three runs (two earned) on one hit and struck out one in two innings to take the extra-inning loss Monday versus the Royals.

McCarty pitched a clean ninth inning in a tied game, but an error in the top of the 10th set the stage for Drew Waters' tie-breaking three-run home run. The Guardians didn't provide a response, leaving McCarty with the loss, his first since July 2. He's given up seven runs (five earned) over 10 innings in his last five appearances as a long reliever. For the season, he owns a 4.78 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 26:13 K:BB through 37.2 innings across 13 outings (two starts). He's not a lock for the Guardians' postseason bullpen.