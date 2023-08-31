Calhoun went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and a walk in Wednesday's 5-2 extra-inning win over the Twins.

Calhoun had a quiet game until the 10th inning, when he swatted his third homer of the season. All three long balls have come since Aug. 19. The veteran has seen most of his playing time at first base since he was traded from the Dodgers to the Guardians in early August. He's slashing .273/.356/.455 with 15 RBI and 13 runs scored across 87 plate appearances. Once Josh Naylor (oblique) returns, either he or Calhoun take over as the primary designated hitter, while the other would likely handle first base.