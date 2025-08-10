Manzardo went 1-for-2 with two walks and an RBI in Saturday's 3-1 win over the White Sox.

Manzardo wouldn't let Steven Kwan's leadoff double in the first inning go to waste, as he gave the Guardians an early lead with a two-out, RBI single. He's hit safely in 13 of 17 games (16 starts) in the second half, slashing .358/.453/.585 with three home runs and 13 RBI during that stretch. The lefty batter, who remains limited to facing right-handers only, has been more effective compared to the first half of the season, when Manzardo logged a .217/.293/.442 slash line.