Manzardo started a first base and went 1-for-5 with an RBI in Saturday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Mariners.

Manzardo served as the designated hitter for the first two games of the regular season before finally getting a chance to defend a position. The Guardians were hoping to give him more starts at first base this season, but for now he's sharing the position with Rhys Hoskins. Manzardo is 2-for-13 with eight strikeouts through three contests.