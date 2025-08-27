Guardians' Kyle Manzardo: Playing time at 1B increases
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Manzardo started at first base and went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Rays.
Manzardo singled in the Guardians' first run in a three-run first inning that provided all the scoring in the game. It was just the second win in the last 10 games for Cleveland, which may be pivoting from playoff contender to preparing next year's team. On Tuesday, the organization placed the 39-year-old Carlos Santana on outright waivers, freeing up first base for Manzardo, who has started three of the last four games there, and C.J. Kayfus.
