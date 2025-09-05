Manzardo went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in Thursday's 4-3 loss to Tampa Bay. He was also hit by a pitch.

Jose Ramirez and Manzardo belted back-to-back home runs to lead off the ninth inning, but that's where the Guardians' comeback stalled. The homer was Manzardo's 25th of the season and fourth in the last seven games. Earlier in the year, the lefty-hitting Manzardo started against right-handers only, but now manager Stephen Vogt is using him against lefties, too. Manzardo started the last three times the Guardians faced a southpaw starter as the club still has postseason hopes.