Guardians' Kyle Manzardo: Rejoins active roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Guardians reinstated Manzardo from the family medical emergency list Thursday.
Manzardo will rejoin the team after missing the minimum of three games while tending to a personal matter. He should slide right back into his usual spot as Cleveland's DH versus right-handers, whom he is slashing .220/.292/.402 against this season. Jhonkensy Noel was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.
