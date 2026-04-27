Manzardo is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays.

Manzardo will take a seat for the third straight game, with two of his absences coming against left-handed starters and the other against a right-hander. Rhys Hoskins will draw another start at first base in place of Manzardo, who is slashing .224/.308/.310 with one home run, five RBI and two runs in April.