Guardians' Kyle Manzardo: Taking seat against LHP
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Manzardo is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays.
Manzardo will take a seat for the third straight game, with two of his absences coming against left-handed starters and the other against a right-hander. Rhys Hoskins will draw another start at first base in place of Manzardo, who is slashing .224/.308/.310 with one home run, five RBI and two runs in April.
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