Guardians' Kyle Manzardo: On bench against lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Manzardo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.
The left-handed-hitting Manzardo had been included in the lineup in each of the last five games while the Guardians faced right-handed starting pitchers, but he'll take a seat Sunday while the Orioles send southpaw Trevor Rogers to the bump. Rhys Hoskins will fill in for Manzardo at first base and will bat cleanup.
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