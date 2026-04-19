Manzardo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

The left-handed-hitting Manzardo had been included in the lineup in each of the last five games while the Guardians faced right-handed starting pitchers, but he'll take a seat Sunday while the Orioles send southpaw Trevor Rogers to the bump. Rhys Hoskins will fill in for Manzardo at first base and will bat cleanup.