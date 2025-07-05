Guardians' Kyle Manzardo: Resting Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Manzardo isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Tigers.
After going 0-for-5 in Friday's series opener, Manzardo will take a day off to regroup while Jose Ramirez works as Cleveland's DH. Daniel Schneemann will move to third base as a result, and Angel Martinez will start at second.
