Guardians' Kyle Manzardo: Sitting in third straight vs. LHP
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Manzardo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.
The Guardians are facing a lefty (Shota Imanaga) for the third game in a row, and the left-handed-hitting Manzardo has been excluded from the lineup for all of those contests. David Fry will get another start at designated hitter at Manzardo's expense.
