Manzardo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.

The Guardians are facing a lefty (Shota Imanaga) for the third game in a row, and the left-handed-hitting Manzardo has been excluded from the lineup for all of those contests. David Fry will get another start at designated hitter at Manzardo's expense.

