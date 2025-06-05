Manzardo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Yankees.

Manzardo's eighth-inning homer finished the scoring and snapped a 15-game stretch without going deep. He'd entered the contest mired in a slump, batting .180 (9-for-50) with three RBI during those 15 contests. Manzardo is up to 11 home runs and 29 RBI while batting .211 over 54 games.