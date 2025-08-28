Manzardo started at DH and went 1-for-5 with an RBI in Wednesday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Rays.

Manzardo delivered a run-scoring single in the bottom of the 10th inning, as Cleveland walked off Tampa Bay for its second consecutive win. Manzardo's had a hand in each, knocking in the game-winning run in both wins. With the Guardians moving on from Carlos Santana, who was placed on outright waivers Tuesday, Manzardo is poised for regular playing time through the end of the season.