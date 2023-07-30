Allen (4-4) took the loss Saturday, coughing up five runs on eight hits and three walks over six innings as the Guardians fell 7-2 to the White Sox. He struck out four.

The rookie southpaw didn't get much run support, as Cleveland didn't even get on the board until after Allen had left the game, and while he kept things close through four innings he faded late. He's been tagged for four homers and 10 runs (nine earned) in his last two starts, both against less than fearsome opponents in the White Sox and Royals, and the addition of Noah Syndergaard (finger) and the eventual return of Cal Quantrill (shoulder) could have the clock ticking on Allen's time in the rotation. He'll try to turn things around in his next outing, likely to be a rematch with the ChiSox next weekend back in Cleveland.