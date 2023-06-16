Allen allowed five runs on four hits and four walks while striking out two batters over three innings in a no-decision against San Diego on Thursday.

Allen was spotted a five-run lead before he even took the mound, but he gave three runs back on a Manny Machado homer in the bottom of the first. The left-handed hurler surrendered two more runs in the third and didn't make it back out for the fourth frame. Allen's lack of control was a major factor in his rough outing, as he walked a season-high four batters, two of whom ended up crossing the plate. The rookie started his career with a flourish, posting a 2.76 ERA over his first eight starts, but he's come back down to earth in allowing 10 runs across nine innings over his past two outings. Cal Quantrill (shoulder) has begun throwing bullpens, and Allen's starting spot could be in jeopardy when the former returns to the rotation.