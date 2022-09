Gonzalez (oblique) returned from Double-A Akron's 7-day injured list Thursday and made his final appearance of the 2022 season a day later, going 1-for-4 with a solo home run.

Gonzalez had been on the shelf for two and a half months with a left oblique strain before making it back in action for Akron in the team's final series of the regular season. Due to the extended time he missed, the 23-year-old could end up picking up additional at-bats in the Guardians' fall instructionals.