The Guardians transferred Gonzalez from Double-A Akron to Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday.
Gonzalez will make the jump up to Triple-A after he went 8-for-16 with three doubles, an RBI and two runs scored over five games with Akron. The shortstop will be joining Columbus for the second time this season having gone 2-for-7 with two doubles and an RBI in three contests with them earlier in 2023.
