Straw went 3-for-6 with a double and one run scored in Friday's 10-9 extra-innings win over the Astros.

Straw has shown some improved hitting lately, going 11-for-39 (.282) over his last 10 games. He has four multi-hit efforts in that span after having none of them from May 5-29. The light-hitting outfielder still has no home runs this year while slashing .240/.313/.309 with 10 stolen bases, 11 RBI and 25 runs scored over 61 contests. He hasn't attempted a steal since May 18 -- that's not good for fantasy when his primary claim to relevance is his speed.