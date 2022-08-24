Sandlin (5-2) struck out two in 1.1 perfect innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Padres.

Starter Aaron Civale fell one out shy of qualifying for the win, Sandlin struck out Jorge Alfaro to end the fifth inning and then retired the side in the sixth to preserve the Guardians' lead. This extended Sandlin's scoreless run to 13.1 innings, a span in which he has a 14:1 K:BB. The right-hander's strong pitching hasn't led to a more prominent role yet -- he hasn't logged a save or a hold during the streak, though he took one blown save for allowing an inherited runner to score. For the season, Sandlin has a 2.18 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 29:19 K:BB while adding five holds through 33 innings.