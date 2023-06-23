Sandlin (3-3) allowed a run on one walk and struck out one over two innings without giving up a hit. He earned the win Thursday over the Athletics.

Oakland was able to open the scoring against Sandlin in the fifth inning after an inefficient four frames from starter Logan Allen. The Guardians quickly replied in their half of the frame to gain the lead, and they didn't look back. Sandlin has allowed three runs, eight hits and four walks while striking out seven over eight innings through eight appearances in June. He's at a solid 3.29 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 25:10 K:BB over 27.1 innings overall in a primarily low-leverage role.