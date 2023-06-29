Sandlin (4-3) didn't allow a baserunner over 1.1 scoreless inning and struck out two to earn the win in Wednesday's 14-1 victory over the Royals.

Starter Logan Allen went just 3.2 innings due to a high pitch count (98), so Sandlin was in line for the win, his second in as many appearances. While he's given up three runs over 9.1 innings in June, Sandlin has been solid as a middle reliever with no clearly defined role in the Guardians' bullpen. He's now at a 3.14 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 27:10 K:BB with two holds through 28.2 innings this season. The right-hander will likely continue to serve in somewhat of a fireman role, but he's unlikely to see much late-inning work.