Guardians' Rhys Hoskins: Exiting starting lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hoskins is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Astros.
Hoskins had started each of the previous four tilts, but he'll begin Tuesday's contest on the bench. Chase DeLauter is getting a turn in the designated hitter spot, and George Valera will patrol right field.
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