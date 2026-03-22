Hoskins will be included on the Guardians' Opening Day roster, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

The veteran slugger still needs to be officially added to the active roster ahead of Thursday's season opener in Seattle, but that's a procedural move more than anything else. Hoskins had an .817 OPS with three homers in 12 spring training games after spending last season in Milwaukee, where he played in 90 regular-season contests and had a .237/.332/.416 slash line.