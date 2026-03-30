Hoskins is not in the Guardians' starting lineup against the Dodgers on Monday.

Hoskins opened the regular season strongly, going 3-for-3 with one double and one run scored against the Mariners on Thursday before following that up with an 0-for-3 performance with two strikeouts Friday. He will not be in the Guardians' lineup for a third consecutive game, with Kyle Manzardo starting at first base while Chase DeLauter serves as the designated hitter for Monday's series opener.