Hentges (shoulder) recently underwent arthroscopic right knee surgery, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Hentges developed soreness in the knee while rehabbing from September 2024 surgery to repair the capsule and labrum in his throwing shoulder. He's expected to need 3-to-4 months to recover, so on paper it shouldn't threaten Hentges' chances of being ready for the start of next season. However, that's assuming he doesn't encounter setbacks, which isn't a given as he works his way back from a pair of operations.