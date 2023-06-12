Bieber (5-3) earned the win Sunday, allowing three hits and one walk over seven scoreless innings against the Astros. He struck out nine.

Bieber tossed a gem Sunday, tying his season bests in strikeouts and hits allowed across seven shutout frames. Though he's fallen to a career-low 6.57 K/9 in 2023, Bieber has allowed three runs or fewer in 12 of his 14 appearances to earn a 3.29 ERA and 1.22 WHIP. Bieber's next start is tentatively scheduled to come during this weekend's road series against the Diamondbacks.