Bieber's official diagnosis which sent him to the injured list is right elbow inflammation, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Bieber was initially reported to be dealing with a forearm injury, but the issue is evidently with his elbow. The fact that he's merely been diagnosed with inflammation rather than a strain is a good sign, though he does not yet have a clear timeline for his return.
More News
-
Guardians' Shane Bieber: Bound for injured list•
-
Guardians' Shane Bieber: Getting MRI on forearm•
-
Guardians' Shane Bieber: Falters late against Kansas City•
-
Guardians' Shane Bieber: Wild in no-decision•
-
Guardians' Shane Bieber: Dominant over six frames•
-
Guardians' Shane Bieber: Falters in sixth inning•