Bieber did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing two hits and one walk over six scoreless innings against the Royals. He struck out eight.

Bieber was locked in Thursday, retiring 10 of the first 12 batters he faced while striking out eight over six shutout innings. Despite his efforts, the right-hander was unable to secure his sixth victory of the season as the Royals went on to win in extra innings. Bieber has now recorded eight strikeouts in each of his last two starts and just wrapped up a solid June in which he logged a 2.90 ERA to go along with a 32:7 K:BB ratio. Unfortunately, he only has one win to show for it over those five June starts.