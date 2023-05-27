Bieber (4-3) allowed two runs on five hits and four walks over 6.2 innings Friday, striking out two and earning a win over St. Louis.

It certainly wasn't Bieber's strongest outing but he kept the Cardinals off the board through five innings before stumbling a bit near the end of his start. He's now allowed three or fewer runs in 10 of his first 11 starts this season, resulting in a 3.04 ERA across 71 innings. However, he's posted a pedestrian 49:19 K:BB after recording a season-low two punchouts Friday. Bieber's next start is projected to be next week in Minnesota.