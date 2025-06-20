Guardians' Shane Bieber: Playing catch again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bieber (elbow) has resumed playing catch, MLB.com reports.
Bieber was given the good news that he could resume throwing, and playing catch is the first step toward getting back to the rehab assignment that began May 31. The assignment was paused when the right-hander felt soreness, but tests revealed it was merely normal discomfort. The next step should be a bullpen session before the Guardians restart the assignment.
More News
-
Guardians' Shane Bieber: Receives good news•
-
Guardians' Shane Bieber: Briefly shut down from throwing•
-
Guardians' Shane Bieber: Scratched from rehab start•
-
Guardians' Shane Bieber: Will throw Friday•
-
Guardians' Shane Bieber: Next rehab start set•
-
Guardians' Shane Bieber: Makes first rehab start•