Bieber allowed four runs on six hits and five walks while striking out four over 4.2 innings, taking a no-decision versus Atlanta on Tuesday.

Bieber's five walks were a season high, and this was just the third time in 18 starts he's failed to complete five innings. He's given up 13 runs over 23 innings during his four-start winless skid. The right-hander now has a 3.66 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 89:33 K:BB through 110.2 innings this season. He's tentatively projected for a favorable home start versus the Royals this weekend.