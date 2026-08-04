Guardians' Slade Cecconi: Bumped from rotation

Cecconi will be available out of the bullpen beginning with Tuesday's game against the Mets, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander was a quality rotation piece during May and June with a 3.15 ERA and 1.28 WHIP across 60 innings (11 starts), but he's otherwise been an unreliable starting option for Cleveland. The club bolstered its starting rotation ahead of Monday's trade deadline by acquiring Foster Griffin from the Nationals, and he is scheduled to make his Guardians debut Thursday versus the Mets. Cecconi, who has a 4.78 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 84:35 K:BB over 107.1 innings this year, is likely to operate as a long reliever and could still make some spot starts down the stretch.