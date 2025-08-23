Cecconi didn't factor into the decision against the Rangers on Friday, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out three over six innings.

Both runs Cecconi surrendered came via the long ball, as Rowdy Tellez took him deep in the fifth inning and Wyatt Langford followed with a solo shot in the sixth. The long ball has been a consistent issue for Cecconi, who has now surrendered 19 homers across 96 innings this season. Despite the flaw, the right-hander has provided steady innings for Cleveland, and will carry a 4.41 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 79:26 K:BB into his next scheduled outing against the Rays.